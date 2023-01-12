Five top contenders for the Australian Open men's crown

The quest for the men's title at the Australian Open starts on Monday (Jan 16), in what promises to be yet another thrilling affair in Melbourne.

Will it be the familiar names gunning for the crown, or is the time ripe for a raw young talent to come to the fore?

Here are the top five contenders:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

The former world number one is looking to match Rafa Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and returns to Australia hoping to make headlines on the court following his deportation last year over his COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Djokovic overcame a hamstring issue and saved a championship point in Adelaide to win the final and maintain his unbeaten streak in Australia, which now stands at 33 matches since his last loss in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open.

The 35-year-old is seeking a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne.

RAFA NADAL