Australian Open organisers deny slack COVID-19 testing

MELBOURNE: The Australian Open was under growing pressure on Thursday (Jan 20) to make COVID-19 tests mandatory as some top players said testing was lax at the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert said he had tested positive after his first-round exit on Tuesday and would isolate for a week.

World number three Alexander Zverev said in response that players were not getting tested, even as COVID-19 infections surge in Australia.

The German said he believes "quite a few players" are infected, without providing evidence.

Official attendees at Melbourne Park, such as tournament staff, are provided with rapid antigen tests each day and must test negative to remain on site.

Tennis Australia, which organises the Australian Open, said players were encouraged to test themselves regularly but that it was only mandatory if they had symptoms.

"On top of that there's mandatory symptom testing and every single day each player is provided with an antigen kit that they can pick up at hotel or here on site," tournament director Craig Tiley told Australia's Channel 9.

Zverev's remarks renewed the spotlight on COVID-19 policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza called testing for players an "optional thing".

"Me, I test every two days by myself in my room. It's not mandatory. I still do it," she said.

Asked if players had to show test results when they arrived at Melbourne Park, the Spaniard added: "No, don't have to."

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked fourth, said he had been testing himself "from time to time".

"It's the responsibility of each and every athlete to test themselves regularly to see whether or not they are positive, which has been the case for me," he said.

Under its "safe player" protocols, Tennis Australia provides rapid antigen kits to players and testing clinics are open for extended hours on site, and at the player hotel.

All players at the Australian Open have to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption - a rule central to the deportation of the unvaccinated Djokovic.

Players also had to complete a mandatory PCR test when they landed in Australia and again between day five and seven, a timeframe that would now be over for most of them.

"Right throughout the year, the players have been travelling around the world and there have been protocols they have been following that have enabled them to do that," tournament director Tiley added, saying Australia's protocols were even more rigorous.

Australia on Thursday reached 2 million cases in the pandemic, though deaths have been relatively low by international standards at just over 2,900.