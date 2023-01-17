Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

A Russian flag is seen during the Australian Open first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine in Melbourne on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

17 Jan 2023 09:05AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 09:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Tennis Australia on Tuesday (Jan 17) banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when one was sighted among the crowd.

The red, white and blue stripes of Russia were seen on Monday during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one.

"Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday, we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

"The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl (left) greets Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. (Photo: AFP/Paul Crock)

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, tennis players from the country have competed under a neutral flag, as is the case at the Australian Open.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, late on Monday called on Tennis Australia to take action.

"I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open," he tweeted.

"I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its 'neutral flag' policy."

Baindl won the match 7-5, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1 and will face American Caty McNally in the second round.

Myroshnychenko last week urged the Australian Open to ban Russian and Belarusian players entirely - the latter due to Belarus' support of Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Wimbledon went down that route last year, with players from Russia and Belarus barred, which led to the tournament being stripped of its ranking points by tennis' governing bodies.

Related:

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

tennis Australian Open Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.