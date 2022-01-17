Australian Open turns to tennis after Djokovic saga

MELBOURNE: Finally some tennis. The Australian Open begins on Monday (Jan 17) after a chaotic and controversial build-up dominated by the visa saga that engulfed world number one Novak Djokovic.

The unvaccinated Serbian will not be at Melbourne Park to defend his title after his last-gasp court bid to stay in the country failed on the eve of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The 34-year-old flew out of Australia on Sunday night, his dreams of becoming the first man to win 21 majors over, at least for now.

Djokovic will continue to cast a dark shadow over the showpiece, but there will be relief from players that they can finally get on with the business of winning tennis matches.

Prime among them in Monday's first round will be Rafael Nadal, who begins his title charge against the 66th-ranked American Marcos Giron.

The Spaniard is also going after a 21st Grand Slam crown.

After injury and contracting COVID-19 in December, the 35-year-old is just happy to be back on court in Melbourne, where crowds have been capped at 50 per cent because of the pandemic.

"When you're coming back from injuries and from a period of time that you are not going on the tour, you need to accept things are not going to be perfect," said Nadal, whose brilliant career has been blighted by injury.

Also playing on day one in the men's draw are third seed Alexander Zverev and seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

There will be no Roger Federer this year, with the Swiss great battling injury.