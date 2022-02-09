Logo
Australian rugby league Johnny Raper dies aged 82
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows empty stands during a National Rugby League (NRL) match without fans in Sydney, Australia, May 29, 2020 (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott).

09 Feb 2022 10:09AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:48AM)
MELBOURNE: Australian rugby league great Johnny Raper died on Wednesday (Feb 9) aged 82, the National Rugby League (NRL) announced.

He played in eight consecutive NRL premierships for St. George from 1959, and also represented the Australian Kangaroos in 39 tests.

Raper, who played as a lock and was adept at making low tackles behind the defensive line, was one of the greatest players ever, according to Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys.

"Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen. He wasn't the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest," he said.

Source: Reuters/pn

