Australian Rules-Brisbane surge past Sydney by 60 points to win AFL Grand Final

:The relentless Brisbane Lions cast aside the Sydney Swans by 60 points in the Australian Football League (AFL) grand final on Saturday to hold aloft the premiership cup in front of 100,013 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With their honour restored after falling four points shy of the Collingwood Magpies in last year's decider, Brisbane won 18.12 (120) to 9.6 (60) to claim their first title since 2003, and fourth since the AFL become a national competition in 1990.

"Losing last year by a kick (and) to come home like we did, I'm so proud of this club and this group," said Lions co-captain Lachie Neale, before accepting the trophy.

Leading at every break and scoring with ease, Brisbane shellshocked Sydney who slumped to their fourth grand final loss under coach John Longmire.

"We fell short today, but we should be proud of our achievement of getting back in there," said Swans skipper Dane Rampe. "The universe didn't have it in store for us today."

After the pre-match entertainment concluded, headlined by American pop singer Katy Perry, Sydney drew first blood when forwards Will Hayward and Tom Papley booted back-to-back goals.

Twenty-one-year-old livewire Kai Lohmann responded with two in a minute to help Brisbane capitalise on their possession dominance, which continued unabated into the second quarter when the Queenslanders rampaged.

Booting five majors in the space of 19 kicks at one point, Lions fans sensed the unfolding spectacle when full-forward Eric Hipwood covered his mouth in disbelief after improbably slotting a monster drop-punt from the boundary in swirling wind.

Conceding a 73-27 lead at halftime, the minor premiers could ill-afford a sluggish third-quarter start but the Lions midfield, led by best-on-ground winner Will Ashcroft (30 disposals) and Neale (35 disposals), ensured the margin only grew with regular forward-line supply.

Lohmann scored his fourth in the final term, levelling with teammate Callum Ah Chee as the most prolific goal-scorer in the match, before tall-forward Joe Daniher (two goals) concluded the carnage when he snapped truly before being mobbed.

"Somehow a team that finished fifth on the ladder and had to play every week has managed to win the flag," said Brisbane leader Chris Fagan, 63, who became the oldest coach to win a grand final.

His side's tough path to the decider came through sudden-death playoffs against Carlton, Greater Western Sydney and Geelong without the benefit of a potential rest week for teams with a top-four regular season finish.

"We're going to have some fun together over the next few days."