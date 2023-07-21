Australian Smyth sinks hole-in-one at Open

HOYLAKE : Australian Travis Smyth claimed the first hole-in-one at this year's Open with an ace at the treacherous 17th on Friday.

Royal Liverpool's brand new par-three hole, featuring an upturned saucer green guarded by deep bunkers, has been predicted to cause problems.

But Smyth took the hazards out of play with a superb tee shot, the ball taking a hop before disappearing as huge roars rang out across the course.

The 28-year-old Open debutant had double-bogeyed the same hole on Thursday. Sadly for Smyth, it only improved his overall score to eight over and he will miss the cut for the weekend.