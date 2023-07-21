Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australian Smyth sinks hole-in-one at Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australian Smyth sinks hole-in-one at Open

Australian Smyth sinks hole-in-one at Open

Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 21, 2023 Brendon Todd of the U.S. and Australia's Travis Smyth on the 1st tee during the second round REUTERS/Phil Noble

21 Jul 2023 06:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HOYLAKE : Australian Travis Smyth claimed the first hole-in-one at this year's Open with an ace at the treacherous 17th on Friday.

Royal Liverpool's brand new par-three hole, featuring an upturned saucer green guarded by deep bunkers, has been predicted to cause problems.

But Smyth took the hazards out of play with a superb tee shot, the ball taking a hop before disappearing as huge roars rang out across the course.

The 28-year-old Open debutant had double-bogeyed the same hole on Thursday. Sadly for Smyth, it only improved his overall score to eight over and he will miss the cut for the weekend.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.