Sport

Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
Sport

Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards

Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Third Place Playoff - Sweden v Australia - Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - August 19, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Dan Peled/File Photo
Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Australia's Mathew Leckie celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/John Sibley /File Photo
Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Australia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 13, 2023 Australia coach Graham Arnold REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
14 Oct 2023 08:49AM
HONG KONG : Australian duo Sam Kerr and Mathew Leckie have been nominated for the Asian Football Confederation's Player of the Year awards in the women's and men's categories respectively, with national team boss Graham Arnold named on the shortlist for best coach.

Chelsea striker Kerr headlines a three-player list for the women's award that includes Zhang Linyan from China and Japan's Saki Kumagai, who won the award the last time it was presented in 2019.

Leckie, who scored in the 1-0 win over Denmark at last year's World Cup to take Australia into the knockout rounds, has been shortlisted for the men's award, alongside Qatar's Almoez Ali and Salem Al Dawsari from Saudi Arabia.

Arnold has been nominated with Japan's Hajime Moriyasu, who masterminded his side's wins over Germany and Spain at the World Cup, and Saad Al Shehri, the coach of Saudi Arabia's Asian title-winning under 23 side last year.

Europe-based trio Mehdi Taremi of Iran and Porto, Brighton and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma and current Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae have been nominated for the Asian International Player of the Year award.

The awards function, set for Doha on Oct. 31, will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

