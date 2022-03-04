Logo
Sport

Australian Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Third Test - Edgbaston - 29/7/15 Former cricketer Shane Warne Reuters/Philip Brown
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia v England Fourth Test - 3 Mobile Ashes Test Series 2006-07 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - 26/12/06 Australia's Shane Warne acknowledges the crowd as he walks off at tea after he bowled Andrew Strauss to claim his 700th test wicket Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia v England FifthTest - 3 Mobile Ashes Test Series 2006-07 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/07 Australia's Shane Warne celebrates with the trophy after Australia wins the 2006/07 Ashes Series 5-0 Mandatory Credit: Action Images Jason O'Brien
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia v England FifthTest - 3 Mobile Ashes Test Series 2006-07 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 4/1/07 Australia's Shane Warne acknowledges the crowd after the wicket of England's Andrew Flintoff Mandatory Credit: Action Images /Jason O'Brien
04 Mar 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:37PM)
:Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

(Reporting by Simon EvansEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

