Australia's Boland offers resistance as second test set for thrilling finish

Oct 22 : Australia's Travis Head scored a century but nightwatchman Scott Boland was leading the resistance against South Africa as the tourists reached 253 for six at tea on the last day of the second test, trailing by 73 runs with four wickets left.

• Head and Boland resumed on 156-4 after rain wiped out the morning session at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday, and added another 53 runs to frustrate the home attack, who were looking to wrap up the innings and level the three-match series.

• Head, who was 87 overnight, went on to score 121 before chopping onto his stumps a rising delivery from Wiaan Mulder, while nightwatchman Boland was unbeaten on 40 off 154 balls – his highest test score.

• Steve Smith, who battled with a neck problem on Wednesday, made three as he came in at No. 7. He pulled Kagiso Rabada, bowling with the second new ball, to Matthew Breetzke, who juggled it at midwicket before holding the catch.

• Alex Carey, who lasted only two balls in Australia’s first innings of 99, was unbeaten on 12 at tea.

• The potentially enthralling final session is expected to be played in sunny conditions but with a fierce wind blowing across the ground.