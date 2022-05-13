Logo
Australia's Cummins to miss remainder of IPL due to hip injury - reports
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott

13 May 2022 03:45PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 03:51PM)
Australia test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign due to a minor hip injury, multiple media reports said on Friday.

Cummins, who has picked up seven wickets in five games this season, will return to Sydney and complete his recovery ahead of the one-day international and test series in Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old had already been rested for the Twenty20 leg, which begins in Colombo on June 7.

Kolkata, who take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, are seventh in the standings, four points off the last playoff place with six games remaining.

Source: Reuters

