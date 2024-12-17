Australia's Hazlewood to have scans for calf problem

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is to have scans for a calf problem in a blow for the hosts' chances of winning the third test against India in Brisbane.

Hazlewood, who was recalled after recovering from a side injury that ruled him out of the second test, did not start on the ground on day four at the Gabba on Tuesday and bowled only one over before chatting to a team physio during a drinks break.

A team spokesperson said Hazlewood had reported "calf awareness" while warming up before play started and would be taken for scans to assess the injury.

India were 105 for five in reply to Australia's first innings 445 when rain halted play midway through the session.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.