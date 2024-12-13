Logo
Sport

Australia's Hazlewood returns for third test against India
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 29, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

13 Dec 2024 10:22AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2024 10:31AM)
MELBOURNE : Josh Hazlewood will return to Australia's XI for the third test against India in Brisbane after overcoming the side strain that ruled him out of the second match in Adelaide.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Scott Boland will make way for Hazlewood at the Gabba despite the paceman's five-wicket return in Australia's thumping 10-wicket win at Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood's inclusion is the only change to the home side who will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-test series.

"He's had no hiccups," Cummins told reporters on Friday.

"He had a really good bowl yesterday, he had another bowl in Adelaide a couple of days previously. Him and the medical team are really confident."

Source: Reuters

