Australia's Head brushes off fitness query after struggling at Gabba

Australia batsman Travis Head brushed off concerns about his fitness after he struggled to run on day five of the drawn third test against India on Wednesday, insisting that he will be fit for the next clash in Melbourne.

The middle order batter hobbled when running between wickets and did not take the field during India's brief fourth innings at the Gabba, prompting speculation of a possible quadriceps injury.

"It's just a bit sore. I will be fine," he said when asked about his prospects of playing in the traditional "Boxing Day test" at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Dec. 26.

Losing Head, the team's most in-form batsman, would be a massive blow for Australia's hopes of winning the five-test series which is level at 1-1.

He earned his second successive Player of the Match award at the Gabba after scoring 152 in Australia's first innings 445, having scored a match-winning hundred in the second test in Adelaide.

Head also took a wicket at the Gabba with his part-time spin to wrap up India's first innings for 260 in the morning on day five, having tailender Akash Deep stumped for 31.