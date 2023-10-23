Australia's Healy has hand surgery after 'vicious dog attack'

MELBOURNE : Australia acting captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy faces a spell on the sidelines after needing hand surgery in the wake of a dog attack, team mate Phoebe Litchfield said.

Healy was a late withdrawal from her Sydney Sixers team on Sunday ahead of their 42-run defeat to Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

The Sixers said Healy had hand surgery after a "domestic accident at home", but her Australia team mate Litchfield revealed the injury was due to a dog attack.

"It sounded like a pretty vicious dog attack, and I don’t know if this is public, just a lacerated finger I’m pretty sure, so hopefully she’s alright," Litchfield told Australian broadcaster Fox.

Healy posted a picture of herself with a bandaged hand on social media, saying she appreciated "all the love" from supporters and was watching Sunday's game from home.

Cricket Australia's website said she was in doubt for the rest of the WBBL season.

The Sixers said it would update on her rehabilitation period in due course and that she had not been replaced on their roster.

The niece of former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy and wife of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Healy has stood in as captain of the national women's team during long-serving skipper Meg Lanning's extended absence.

Healy led Australia to retain the women's Ashes in England in July.