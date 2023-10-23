Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Healy has hand surgery after 'vicious dog attack'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Healy has hand surgery after 'vicious dog attack'

Australia's Healy has hand surgery after 'vicious dog attack'

Cricket - Women's One Day International Series - England v Australia - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - July 12, 2023 Australia's Alyssa Healy walks after losing her wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 08:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australia acting captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy faces a spell on the sidelines after needing hand surgery in the wake of a dog attack, team mate Phoebe Litchfield said.

Healy was a late withdrawal from her Sydney Sixers team on Sunday ahead of their 42-run defeat to Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

The Sixers said Healy had hand surgery after a "domestic accident at home", but her Australia team mate Litchfield revealed the injury was due to a dog attack.

"It sounded like a pretty vicious dog attack, and I don’t know if this is public, just a lacerated finger I’m pretty sure, so hopefully she’s alright," Litchfield told Australian broadcaster Fox.

Healy posted a picture of herself with a bandaged hand on social media, saying she appreciated "all the love" from supporters and was watching Sunday's game from home.

Cricket Australia's website said she was in doubt for the rest of the WBBL season.

The Sixers said it would update on her rehabilitation period in due course and that she had not been replaced on their roster.

The niece of former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy and wife of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Healy has stood in as captain of the national women's team during long-serving skipper Meg Lanning's extended absence.

Healy led Australia to retain the women's Ashes in England in July.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.