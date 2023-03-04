Australia's Kellond-Knight suffers Achilles injury before July World Cup

Matildas veteran Elise Kellond-Knight is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured Achilles while training, her club Melbourne Victory said on Saturday, less than five months before the Women's World Cup kicks off.

Midfielder Kellond-Knight, 32, sustained the injury to her left Achilles tendon on Friday and has been ruled out of the rest of the A-League season, which ends in April. She will undergo a surgical consult in the coming days, the club said.

The club did not provide details regarding her participation in the World Cup, which Australia will co-host with New Zealand from July 20-Aug. 20. An Achilles rupture can take four to six months to heal.

Kellond-Knight, who has earned over 100 caps since her debut in 2007, made her national team comeback last November following a 2-1/2 year absence, having suffered an ACL tear in 2020.

"We are all heartbroken and completely devastated for Elise with this latest injury news," Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson said.

"KK is one of the strongest and most resilient people and players I have coached, and our team, our staff and Football Australia as an organisation will surround her with strong care and backing during a difficult time."

Australia will face Ireland in Sydney in their opening match.