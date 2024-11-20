Australia's Kerevi given three match suspension for dangerous tackle

Australia centre Samu Kerevi was suspended for three matches on Wednesday after committing a dangerous tackle during his side's 52-20 win over Wales at the weekend.

Kerevi, who made his 50th test appearance for Australia, was initially yellow carded which was later upgraded to red early in the second half for foul play on Wales' Jac Morgan at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old appeared before an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday. A three-member panel upheld the red card decision and imposed a six-week mid-range ban on Kerevi, later reduced to three weeks due to mitigating circumstances.

"In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors such as his clean disciplinary record, his remorse and good conduct, they have applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches," a statement said.