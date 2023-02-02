Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Khawaja flies out to India after visa approved
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Khawaja flies out to India after visa approved

Australia's Khawaja flies out to India after visa approved

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 22, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

02 Feb 2023 08:17AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australia opener Usman Khawaja will join his test team mates in India later on Thursday following a delayed approval of his visa, Cricket Australia said.

Pakistan-born Khawaja, named Australia's test player of the year this week, was the only member of the squad unable to travel and missed a flight on Wednesday because of the visa delay.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson on Thursday confirmed Khawaja's visa had been approved overnight and he was on a morning flight from Melbourne to Bengaluru.

Australia are holding a training camp in Alur, about an hour outside Bengaluru, before the four-test series starts in Nagpur from Feb. 9.

Khawaja on Wednesday posted on social media about being "stranded".

He spent the night at an airport hotel in Melbourne after parting with team mates, local media said.

Khawaja has previously had a visa problem travelling to India when he tried to enter the country in 2011 for the now-defunct T20 Champions League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.