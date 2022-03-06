Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Khawaja keeps near miss in perspective
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Khawaja keeps near miss in perspective

Australia's Khawaja keeps near miss in perspective

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 12, 2019 Australia's Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja prepare for a team group photo before nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

06 Mar 2022 09:49PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 09:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Australia opener Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on what would have been a memorable hundred in Pakistan on Sunday but the 35-year-old considers himself lucky just to be playing in the country of his birth.

Khawaja's breezy 97 led Australia's robust reply to Pakistan's 476-4 declared in the opening test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The excitement was building up for what would have been his third test hundred in five innings but the Islamabad-born left-hander bungled a reverse sweep, a short that otherwise proved particularly productive, to fall short.

"It's disappointing. Cricket is a funny game, it's just three runs," Khawaja told reporters after Australia finished day three on 271-2.

"You bat so well for 97 and then you get out, you're don't get a hundred.

"You come back into the change rooms and it probably feels worse than getting a 20 in some respects.

"I would have loved a hundred out here in Rawalpindi, down the road from where I grew up."

The left-hander made a successful return to test cricket in the Sydney Ashes test against England in January.

Playing his first test in more than two years, Khawaja, batting at number five, smashed a century in each innings.

"To put it in perspective, I wasn't even in the Australian team a few months ago. So I'm very grateful to be here," he said.

Khawaja said most of his relatives were in Karachi, which hosts the second test from Mar. 12.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us