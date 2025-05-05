Australia's Kisnorbo named permanent coach of Yokohama

MELBOURNE : Patrick Kisnorbo has been confirmed as head coach of Yokohama F Marinos after serving as interim boss in the wake of Steve Holland's sacking last month.

The Australian former Melbourne City and Troyes manager will be tasked with lifting Marinos out of the relegation zone following a disastrous start which sees the five-times J-League champions bottom of the table.

Kisnorbo will hope to emulate compatriots Ange Postecoglou and Kevin Muscat who steered the team to the 2019 and 2022 championships respectively.

"Taking the reins of such a prestigious club with a rich history and passionate fanbase is a dream come true for me," 44-year-old Kisnorbo said in a statement.

Former Australia defender Kisnorbo joined Marinos as an assistant coach under Holland in December, after resigning as Melbourne Victory manager seven games into his three-year contract with the A-League club.