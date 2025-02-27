Australia's Kokkinakis undergoes surgery for pectoral injury

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis said he has undergone surgery in a bid to resolve a lingering pectoral injury.

The 28-year-old aggravated the problem in his five-sets loss to Jack Draper in the Australian Open second round on January 15 and then retired injured midway through a doubles match while partnering Nick Kyrgios the following day.

"Been struggling for a little while with this ... Probably my toughest challenge to date," Kokkinakis said on X with a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his right arm in a sling.

"Trying to find answers to a ongoing pec injury that I haven't been able to fix. Let's see how this goes. Thank you for all your ongoing support."

Kokkinakis, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 65th in 2023, is currently 84th and has one title to his name.

He has enjoyed much more success in doubles, capturing a Grand Slam trophy with Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.