Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Kuhnemann cleared of suspected illegal bowling action
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Kuhnemann cleared of suspected illegal bowling action

Australia's Kuhnemann cleared of suspected illegal bowling action
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 18, 2023 Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Australia's Kuhnemann cleared of suspected illegal bowling action
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 18, 2023 Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
26 Feb 2025 07:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to continue bowling in international cricket after his action was deemed to be legal by the sport's global body following an independent assessment.

Kuhnemann was reported by match officials for a suspected illegal bowling action after he took 16 wickets in Australia's 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka this month and he underwent an assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

The International Cricket Council added on Wednesday the amount of elbow extension for all of Kuhnemann's deliveries was found to be within the level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Kuhnemann's case had generated debate in Australia because of the 28-year-old's previously spotless record in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement