Australia's Kuhnemann cleared of suspected illegal bowling action

Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to continue bowling in international cricket after his action was deemed to be legal by the sport's global body following an independent assessment.

Kuhnemann was reported by match officials for a suspected illegal bowling action after he took 16 wickets in Australia's 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka this month and he underwent an assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

The International Cricket Council added on Wednesday the amount of elbow extension for all of Kuhnemann's deliveries was found to be within the level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Kuhnemann's case had generated debate in Australia because of the 28-year-old's previously spotless record in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.