Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup with injury

Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup with injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 14, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during the group stage doubles match against Britain's Neal Skupski and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

28 Dec 2022 11:57AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 11:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to injury, organisers of the new mixed team event said on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize-money.

"Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury," organisers said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of the injury.

"Alex de Minaur will move into the number one men's position for Team Australia, and subsequently Jason Kubler moves into the number two spot."

Kyrgios, 27, had been due to face Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first singles match on Thursday in Group D, which also features Rafa Nadal's Spain.

The tournament, which runs from Dec. 29-Jan. 8, features 18 countries split into six groups of three, with teams playing two men's and two women's singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.