Australia's Lyon gets long-awaited 400th test wicket
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 14, 2019 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

11 Dec 2021 08:04AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 08:02AM)
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon finally clinched his long-awaited 400th test wicket on Saturday when he dismissed Dawid Malan in his second over on the morning of day four of the first Ashes test in Brisbane.

Lyon had Malan nick onto his pads, with the ball pinging up for a catch for Marnus Labuschagne.

The wicket broke a 162-run partnership for the third wicket between Malan and Joe Root.

Lyon was mobbed by his team mates as the Gabba crowd roared in appreciation.

Lyon had been stranded on 399 wickets for the best part of a year, his last victim coming against India in January at the Gabba, where he bowled Washington Sundar.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

