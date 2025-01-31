Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy

Australia's Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - September 21, 2024 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo

31 Jan 2025 02:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to lower back pain, a team spokesperson said on Friday.

Marsh had not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation after his lower back pain flared up in recent weeks, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan," the statement said.

Selectors have yet to decide on a replacement for Marsh for the one-day international tournament, which starts on Feb. 19 and is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Marsh struggled with the bat and bowled only sparingly in the home test series against India before he was dropped for the fifth and final match in Sydney.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement