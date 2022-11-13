Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

Australia's Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts after bowling REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

13 Nov 2022 02:28PM (Updated: 13 Nov 2022 02:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's upcoming one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline the all-rounder for up to three months.

Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.

He is expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

"Glenn is in good spirits," Australian selection chief George Bailey said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Sean Aboott has been called up to replace Maxwell for the three-match series, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.