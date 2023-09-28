Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India

NEW DELHI : Glenn Maxwell stands out for his all-round abilities, but it is the 34-year-old's bowling form that is expected to provide a massive boost for Australia as they launch their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title next month.

During his second one-day international since breaking his leg in November 2022, Maxwell claimed a career-best 4-40 in Wednesday's victory against India to help Australia avoid a series whitewash heading into the World Cup.

His ability to clear boundary makes him a limited-overs asset, and Australia now have another potent spin option, besides Adam Zampa, in India's usually spin-friendly pitches.

"What he brings to our team from a balance perspective is really, really important for us," opener Mitchell Marsh said of Maxwell, who is nicknamed "Big Show" for his explosive batting.

"Just the ability for us to play the three quicks, a spinner and have Maxi who has the ability on the right wicket to bowl ten overs...it gives you a lot of flexibility with the teams you can pick or the way you can structure your batting line-up."

Maxwell missed the recent tour of South Africa with an ankle injury, but he has since bounced back and was adjudged player-of-the-match on Wednesday.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Maxwell said after Australia prevailed by 66 runs in the contest in Rajkot.

"The South Africa tour was a little bit of a setback. But it probably sped things up as well. I was able to get home and get an injection and get into my rehab.

"I feel like I'm in a decent place. I feel like I've come into this World Cup nice and fresh and I'm excited to hit the ground running."

Australia begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 8 contest against hosts India in Chennai.