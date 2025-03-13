Australia's oldest rivalry highlights week five of Super Rugby

SYDNEY : The rugby rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales goes back 143 years but it has been a while since it had much bearing on the top of the Super Rugby standings, as the round-five clash between the Reds and Waratahs this weekend will.

The Waratahs are the only unbeaten team in the competition, even if they have already had a bye, but Saturday's match is likely to be the toughest test yet of their revival under new coach Dan McKellar.

McKellar, who has taken the team from bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific standings last season, started the mind games with his Queensland counterpart Les Kiss early, dubbing the Reds the "best team in the comp".

"You can throw some words out there, it'll be all about actions, won't it?" Kiss retorted after naming his team on Wednesday.

"This is the game in the calendar that matters probably the most in Australian rugby.

"The Waratahs are undefeated, they've got an unbelievable roster ... so we're going to have to be at our best, we know that, but we've got a chance on Saturday to show who we are."

The Reds suffered their first loss of the season at the Canterbury Crusaders last weekend, a defeat compounded by an injury to loose forward Liam Wright only two games after his return from a lengthy layoff.

Powerful Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami will be back in the Reds midfield on Saturday, however, and flyhalf Tom Lynagh, the son of Wallabies and Queensland great Michael, returns to lead the backline.

The Waratahs, whose three wins so far have all come at home, will be without injured captain Jake Gordon for the trip north with in-form lock Hugh Sinclair set to lead the team out in his place.

"Hugh's a natural leader. He's respected by the group and will bring a calm, composed presence on the field," McKellar, himself a Queenslander, said on Thursday.

"He'll make sure we stick to our game plan and bring the fight to the Reds."

The Waratahs are second in the standings, a point behind the Waikato Chiefs and four ahead of the Reds, Crusaders and Otago Highlanders, who had a bye last week.

After a string of round-four upsets, every team in the competition now has at least one win.

Fijian Drua beat the Chiefs in Lautoka last week and will look to back up that shock win in Canberra on Friday against the ACT Brumbies, who engineered an upset of their own against the reigning champion Auckland Blues at Eden Park.

In the first match of the round in Dunedin on Friday, the Wellington Hurricanes, who topped the regular season standings last year but lost to Moana Pasifika last week, will need to be at their best to overcome a tough Highlanders side.

The Crusaders, rejuvenated by the return of fullback Will Jordan, will be strong favourites to beat Western Force in Christchurch on Saturday, particularly after the Perth-based team decided to rest a handful of Wallabies.

The Chiefs welcome back flyhalf Damian McKenzie for the Saturday evening visit to Hamilton of a Blues team without Beauden Barratt, who scored a brilliant solo try before breaking his hand against the Brumbies last week.