Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Perry could play as batter only in World Cup semi-final - coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Perry could play as batter only in World Cup semi-final - coach

Australia's Perry could play as batter only in World Cup semi-final - coach

Cricket - Women’s Ashes - Third IT20 - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - July 31, 2019 Ellyse Perry of Australia in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

26 Mar 2022 12:54PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 12:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry could play as a batter only in their Women's World Cup semi-final next week if she fails to fully recover from a back injury, coach Matthew Mott said on Saturday.

Perry, who is a key player of the Australian team, was off the field for most of their group stage win over South Africa on Tuesday after suffering a back spasm. She also missed Friday's win over Bangladesh.

Australia finished the group stage on top with an unbeaten record and will play their semi-final on either Wednesday or Thursday, with their opponents yet to be decided.

"She'll have to get through a battery of tests, with this return-to-play protocol that she'll have to meet, she'll have to meet some certain criteria and be able to perform close to her best," Mott said.

"It wouldn't be ideal, but she would definitely be considered as a batter alone. It does throw up different selection conundrums.

"... But all things considered, it's looking quite positive – she'd had a really good break, we've been quite conservative in her management, so we're confident with the extra couple of days that gives her time to be ready."

Australia have won the 50-over Women's World Cup a record six times.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us