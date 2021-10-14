Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms

14 Oct 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria (CV) said on Thursday.

Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement. "He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so."

The five-test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us