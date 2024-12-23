Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Purcell takes voluntary provisional suspension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Purcell takes voluntary provisional suspension

Australia's Purcell takes voluntary provisional suspension

Tennis - Davis Cup - Group B - Australia v France - Pabellon Fuente de San Luis, Valencia, Spain - September 10, 2024 Australia's Max Purcell in action during his doubles match with Matthew Ebden against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Edouard Roger-Vasselin REUTERS/Pablo Morano/ File Photo

23 Dec 2024 01:20PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 01:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's two-times Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has elected to take a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Monday.

The ITIA said Purcell, the world's 12th ranked doubles player, had admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a "prohibited method" and requested to enter into a provisional suspension on Dec. 10, which came into effect two days later.

"Time served under provisional suspension will be credited against any future sanction," the ITIA said in a statement, without giving further details.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title and the U.S. Open doubles title this year, is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any event authorised by the governing bodies of the sport or national associations.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement