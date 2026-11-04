Australia's Starc displaces Jansen at top of ICC test bowling rankings

Nov 4 : Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has moved to the top of the ICC test bowling rankings, reclaiming top spot from South African all-rounder Marco Jansen.

• Starc was the leading wicket taker in the recently concluded series in South Africa, picking up 15 wickets in three tests

• Although Australia lost the final test to lose a thrilling series 2-1, Starc finished with nine wickets in the match which included a first-innings haul of 6-72

• Jansen had claimed the top position in the bowlers' and all-rounders' rankings only last week after a superb performance with the bat and ball in the second test, before being displaced by the 36-year-old Australian

• South Africa's Simon Harmer, who was named Player of the Match after the spinner claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul in the third test, climbed nine places to seventh