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Australia's Starc eyes 2027 World Cup
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Australia's Starc eyes 2027 World Cup

Australia's Starc eyes 2027 World Cup

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - May 8, 2026 Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc celebrates after running out Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

09 May 2026 08:43PM
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NEW DELHI, May 9 : Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc remains driven by the competitive nature of cricket and hopes to extend his 16-year international career for a few more years, he said on Saturday, keeping the door open for a potential appearance at the 2027 World Cup.

The 36-year-old left-armer, Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 759 across formats - behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - retired from Twenty20 internationals in September to prolong his career in tests and 50-over cricket.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027.

"I'm pretty competitive, so I just enjoy that aspect of cricket," Starc told reporters. "For Australia, I get to play with some of my best mates. I enjoy the hard work, but I also enjoy competing, and it's still fun."

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Starc, who has been managing elbow and shoulder niggles, said his body was holding up well despite the demands of international cricket.

"There's always something going on. I've had a bit of a niggle with my elbow and shoulder, which is still being managed, but there's probably a little less impact in T20 cricket," he said.

"I'm still going okay after 16 years and hopefully there are a couple more left."

Starc, who made his Australia debut in 2010, is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, in which they sit eighth in the 10-team table.

He was named player of the series in Australia's recent 4-1 Ashes victory over England.

"It's (2027 World Cup) a long way down the road, but I'll hopefully be there. The World Cup is always a goal for every cricketer," he added.

"I've stepped away from T20 internationals, but I'm still enjoying my cricket. I don't set timelines - I just see where the body is and where the cricket is."

Source: Reuters
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