Australia's Starc, Marsh and Stoinis rested for India T20 tour
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 28, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes REUTERS/Loren Elliott
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell celebrate winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Marcus Stoinis before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
14 Sep 2022 02:26PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 02:26PM)
MELBOURNE : Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the T20 tour of India with "low level" injuries.

Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side) and Starc (knee) will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in the squad, CA said in a statement.

The three-match tour starts in Mohali on Sept. 21 before heading to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Selectors felt that with three games in six days across the three Indian cities, the trio were best served remaining home to prepare for Australia's defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil, CA said.

The T20 World Cup starts on Oct. 16.

Source: Reuters

