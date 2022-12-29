Logo
Sport

Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test
Sport

Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test

Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test

FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

29 Dec 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 01:54PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

Source: Reuters

