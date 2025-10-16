Australia's Titmus makes shock retirement call

MELBOURNE :Australian four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus has announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 25, ending a stellar career that featured one of the sport's great rivalries with American Katie Ledecky.

Titmus confirmed her decision on Wednesday, bowing out as one of Australia's most decorated athletes, with eight Olympic medals and four world titles.

The decision is a surprise to her nation given she had planned to return to the pool to chase more Olympic glory at Los Angeles 2028.

"A tough one, a really tough one but one that I'm really happy with," Titmus said of her decision in a video on social media.

"I love swimming, I've always loved swimming. It's been my passion since I was a little girl.

"But I guess I've taken this time away from the pool and realised some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me."

Titmus captured her third individual Olympic gold medal in a dramatic 400m freestyle final at the Paris Games, dubbed "the race of the century," when she beat Ledecky and Canada's Summer McIntosh to defend her title.

Titmus underwent surgery to remove benign tumours from her ovaries eight months out from Paris and said the health issue had reminded her about having a life outside swimming.

"Delving more into those health challenges, I've had to think about what's most important to me," said Titmus, who retires with the 200m freestyle world record.

"Beyond swimming I've always had goals in my personal life.

"More than anything I'm excited for what's next."