Australia's Warne had chest pain, health issues prior to death, say Thai police
Police investigators work at the villa on Koh Samui, where Australian cricketer Shane Warne was staying at the time of his death, in Surat Thani Province, Thailand March 5, 2022. Bo Phut Police Station/Handout via REUTERS

05 Mar 2022 10:01PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 10:01PM)
KOH SAMUI, Thailand: Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues, a Thai police official said on Saturday (Mar 3), citing information from Warne's family.

Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart".

He said the Australian's body would be transferred to Surat Thani on the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. Yuttana declined to comment when asked of the likely cause of death.

Source: Reuters/gr

