Australia's World Cup hero Souttar snapped up by Leicester
Australia's World Cup hero Souttar snapped up by Leicester

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Australia's Harry Souttar looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs

01 Feb 2023 08:10AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 08:10AM)
Australia defender Harry Souttar joined Leicester City from Stoke City on Tuesday in a long-term deal that will keep him at the English Premier League club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The 24-year-old had an outstanding World Cup in Qatar last year as Australia won two matches at a finals for the first time before losing to eventual winners Argentina in the last 16.

The Scotland-born centre-half, who qualifies for Australia through his mother, joined second tier Stoke from Dundee United in 2016 and played 70 times for the Potters in all competitions.

A serious knee injury sidelined him for 12 months until the start of this season and his move to Leicester, which is still pending Premier League approval, was completed late on Tuesday evening after he underwent a medical.

"I'm delighted to join such a great football club and challenging myself in the Premier League is an opportunity that I couldn't turn down," he said in a news release.

"There are world-class facilities here and a squad full of fantastic players, so I can't wait to get started."

The fee was undisclosed but media reports said it was more than the 10 million pounds ($12.31 million) Manchester City paid Huddersfield Town for Aaron Mooy in 2017, making it the biggest transfer deal involving an Australia international.

($1 = 0.8123 pounds)

Source: Reuters

