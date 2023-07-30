Australia's World Cup legacy on the line against Canada, says coach

MELBOURNE : Australia's hopes of a legacy-defining Women's World Cup will be at stake when they play Canada in Monday's Group B crunch match and the co-hosts' campaign will be a failure if they are eliminated before the knockout phase, coach Tony Gustavsson said.

The Matildas are a point behind Nigeria and Canada in Group B and need all three points from their final opening-round fixture against the North Americans to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds.

Gustavsson was under no illusions about the gravity of the match for a team who have often spoken about inspiring generations of girls and women.

"That's how this business works. I think it's a massive game in that sense, and we can't shy away from that," the Swede told reporters on Sunday.

"We've spoken a couple of times before about legacy and the 'why' of this team.

"Long-term legacy, it's a different type of question, but if you talk sports and results, this game is massive."

Considered among the top contenders before the tournament, former quarter-finalists Australia were expected to sail into the knockout rounds but their shock 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane has put them under pressure.

"I definitely think it's fair to say it's a failure if we don't (progress from) the group," said Gustavsson.

"Everyone here understands that, of course. Of course you don't want to go out of the group at a home World Cup.

"I'll take ownership for that. But that's not our mindset right now. Our mindset is just about playing the game in front of us."

Australia's hopes of advancing would be boosted by the availability of captain and striker Sam Kerr after she missed the opening win over Ireland and the Nigeria loss with a calf injury.

Kerr said on Saturday she would "definitely" play at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium but Gustavsson remained cagey about the extent of her involvement, saying she would have tests on game day.

"We need to balance how many minutes is she available, what are the risks if we managed to go through to the playoffs, playing time and so forth. So there's a lot on the table to discuss."

Forward Mary Fowler, who missed the Nigeria game with concussion, would also be a handy addition against Canada as the team's most technically gifted player.

Fowler had a full training session on Sunday and was in great shape, said Gustavsson, but she still needed to be cleared by medical staff due to concussion protocols.

"Obviously I hope it's a thumbs-up. You should have seen her finishing yesterday, by the way. Oh my God," said Gustavsson.

"The way she strikes the ball with her left and right foot was amazing to see."