Austria back from exile and aiming for World Cup knockout success under Rangnick

June 2 : After 28 years in the World Cup wilderness, Austria return to the global stage with a golden generation shaped by Ralf Rangnick's tactical overhaul and intent on building upon an impressive showing at the last Euros.

In Germany two years ago, Austria entertained with their fluid, attacking style, and surprisingly topped their group ahead of France and the Netherlands before bowing out to Turkey in a frenetic, thrilling tie.

That loss left Austria still without a knockout match win at a major tournament since 1954. Now, Rangnick's men are aiming to put that record right, and prove their Euros performance was no flash in the pan.

They face a challenging group at the finals but few opponents will relish meeting a side built on intensity and cohesion.

Austria will want to open strongly against debutants Jordan before taking on defending champions Argentina, and their final Group J match is against Algeria.

Rangnick, a pioneer of gegenpressing, transformed Austria into a high-octane side, deploying aggressive, attacking counter-pressing football and intent on getting the ball forward with speed and precision.

LAST CALL FOR AUSTRIA'S CORE

Rangnick had one of the youngest squads at the Euros but for many of the Austrian players, this may well be their only World Cup chance.

Marko Arnautovic, Austria's all-time top scorer and most capped player, may be in the twilight of his career but the 37-year-old striker brings experience and presence in attack, where his main competition comes from 32-year-old Michael Gregoritsch.

David Alaba will relish this opportunity even more having missed the Euros through injury. The 33-year-old Real Madrid defender typified Austria's team spirit by joining the squad in Germany as a non-playing captain.

Rangnick's two youngest players are both recently naturalised midfielders, 20-year-old Paul Wanner and 22-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka.

Austria are driven by Marcel Sabitzer and Christoph Baumgartner, whose direct passing repeatedly puts them on the front foot, and the midfield is boosted by Xaver Schlager's inclusion after he too missed the Euros.

"If everyone stays fit, we're very satisfied, and with this squad I believe we're capable of a lot," Rangnick said when naming his squad.

"We want to go further than we did at the Euros. That means we want to progress from the group and then at least win the first knockout game.

"We want to show what this team is capable of and go as far as we can."