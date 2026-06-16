Austria coach Rangnick wary of Jordan at World Cup of surprises

SANTA CLARA, California, June 15 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is wary that his team could become the latest European nation to be thwarted by sides from the Asian confederation at the World Cup if they fail to bring their best against debutants Jordan on Tuesday.

Czech Republic lost 2-1 to South Korea last week before Australia spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup stage by securing a 2-0 victory.

Japan then came back twice to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands on Sunday, and Group B favourites Switzerland were held 1-1 by Qatar, four years after the Gulf nation crashed out winless as 2022 hosts.

"We have seen many surprises during this World Cup," Rangnick told reporters on Monday at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium where they face Jordan in their Group J opener.

"If you looked at the matches and the outcomes, we had 12 draws and only six victories. There was no South American team that won.

"This is not going to be a walkover. It's going to be an uncomfortable opponent. The opponent will try to lure you in, absorb the pressure, and then they will try to use the open space for their counter-attacks.

"This is what we expect from them tomorrow."

Austria will end a 28-year absence from the global showpiece against Jordan, two years after an encouraging run at Euro 2024 where they topped their group before losing to Turkey in the last 16.

Starting well against Jordan may prove critical if they are to advance from a tough group that also features Algeria and champions Argentina.

Austria suffered a pre-tournament blow with the loss of central midfielder Christoph Baumgartner to a thigh injury, a player who embodies their aggressive pressing game.

Rangnick gave no clues as to his starting side but said he had settled on the 11 for Jordan last week and that his entire squad had a clean bill of health.

With the match to kick off at 9 p.m. in the crisp Bay Area evening, players may have little need to pause in each half for the contentious hydration breaks, but Rangnick is a fan of them.

"It is positive for me as a coach, because I can talk to the players, I can give them some advice, and I think there are going to be approximately 65,000 people tomorrow in the stadium," the German said.

"It's going to be very noisy, so I can't really reach the players and talk to them (otherwise).

"So this is going to be an advantage that the team can regroup."