Austria draw with Algeria in thriller to reach knockout stage, Iran out

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 28 : Austria salvaged a 3-3 draw with Algeria in their final World Cup Group J match after a thrilling finale featuring two stoppage-time goals, a result that put both teams into the Round of 32 and sent Iran out of the tournament on Saturday.

Argentina topped the group, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout stage. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.

Austria opened the scoring trough Marko Arnautovic before Algeria equalised before the break thanks to Rafik Belghali.

The sides traded goals again early in the second half to leave the match level heading into the closing stages, with Marcel Sabitzer scoring for Austria and Riyad Mahrez for Algeria.

Mahrez looked to have won it for Algeria with a strike in the 93rd minute, but Sasa Kalajdzic equalised for Austria in the 96th minute to cap a dramatic contest.