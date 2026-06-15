Austria end long World Cup exile against debutants Jordan

SANTA CLARA, California, June 14 : A resurgent Austria buoyed by European success will end a 28-year exile from the World Cup in California on Tuesday against a Jordan team making its first step on the global stage.

Austrian soccer was in the doldrums for decades but Ralf Rangnick's men have a swagger about them since a dashing run at Euro 2024 that ended in a last-16 classic against Turkey.

In the distant past, the central European nation was a force in world football, making the 1954 World Cup semi-finals and earning a last-eight finish in Argentina 1978.

Most fans are not expecting a repeat of those heights in North America but there is conviction that they can make another Euro-style run.

Securing early points against Arabian football's emerging power may be vital, though, given tougher matches ahead against Algeria and defending champions Argentina.

The job may be harder without attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, who embodies Rangnick's aggressive pressing game.

It could also mean a big step up for one of the duo of Paul Wanner and Carney Chukwuemeka, who recently switched allegiance to Austria, in Santa Clara, California, where the teams face off at the home stadium of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Wanner, 20, fought off invitations from Germany after representing the under-20 team, while 22-year-old Chukwuemeka plumped for Austria after playing for England at junior level.

Their allegiance switch was only confirmed in March but both attacking midfielders are rated highly and Rangnick has put them to work in recent friendlies.

Though nursing a serious thigh injury, Baumgartner will remain with the squad as a talisman on the sidelines, much as captain David Alaba did at the Euros when ruled out with a torn knee ligament.

"Rehabilitation is obviously the main focus because I help everyone most by getting fit as quickly as possible. But beyond that I'll try to contribute however I can," said the RB Leipzig midfielder.

REGIONAL FORCE

Jordan, coached by Moroccan Jamal Sellami, have set no lofty goals in their debut on the world stage but have developed into a regional force in recent years, reaching the 2023 Asian Cup and 2025 Arab Cup finals.

Losing dynamic forward Yazan Al-Naimat to a knee injury in December was a blow following his eight goals in qualification, and Sellami has had further casualties since, with defender Mohammad Abu Ghosh a late call-up to the squad to replace Ibrahim Sabra.

The Al-Nashama, or the "noble ones", were beaten 2-0 by Colombia following a 4-1 thumping by Switzerland in their last warmup matches - but Sellami remains upbeat.

"We are proud in the team's presence at the World Cup finals," he told reporters on Saturday.

"Participating in this global event is a significant opportunity to present a positive image of Jordan on the international stage."