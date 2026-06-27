Austria full back Laimer says Bayern contract extension is almost done

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 : Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer appeared to confirm on Friday he has extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2029, saying the deal is "pretty official" despite not yet being formally announced.

• Laimer made the remarks at a press conference ahead of Austria's final World Cup Group J game against Algeria.

• He dismissed suggestions that speculation over his future was a distraction.

• "A lot of people talked about it... so it's pretty official, isn't it?" Laimer said.

• "I was very relaxed. I don't read so much what is being written about me," Bayern's right-back added.

• German media reports said talks had dragged on for more than six months because Laimer and Bayern were far apart on salary expectations.

• The 29-year-old said speculation was "part of football," noting "a lot comes from the outside and a lot is written about everything."