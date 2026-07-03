Austria head home after mauling by classy Spain

INGLEWOOD, California, July 2 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said his team's ability to progress in the World Cup was stymied by facing an incredible Spain team at their best.

• "Today we met an opponent who is simply in a class of its own and where it was actually difficult to stand up to them for 90 minutes," Rangnick told reporters.

• Rangnick said Austria's defenders had handled Spanish teenage forward Lamine Yamal well.

• Austria's attacks seldom amounted to much and they failed to produce a shot on target.

• Austria return home with a record of one win, one draw and two losses.

• Rangnick said his goal is to have Austria ready to qualify for the next European Championship and World Cup.

• Austria have appeared in seven World Cups with their best result third place in 1954. Their last appearance was in 1998 and the last time they got past the group stage before this tournament was in 1982.