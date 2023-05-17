Logo
Sport

Austria keeper Lindner diagnosed with testicular cancer
Sport

Austria keeper Lindner diagnosed with testicular cancer

Austria keeper Lindner diagnosed with testicular cancer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 3 - Austria v Northern Ireland - Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria - October 12, 2018 Austria's Heinz Lindner gestures during the match REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

17 May 2023 12:43AM
Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, the player said on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who plays for FC Sion in the Swiss Super League, said he would be taking a break from football.

"Unfortunately, I have to tell you that this season is over for me at Sion and in the national team," he stated.

"I was recently diagnosed with a tumour in my left testicle. You can certainly imagine that this diagnosis hit me hard. I had an operation a few days ago, which went very well."

Lindner added that it had been caught early and that the prognosis and next steps have been positive.

"I'm looking forward to being completely fit and ready to play again next season," he added.

Lindner was the first-choice keeper for Austria coach Ralf Rangnick. However, he will now miss the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belgium on June 17 and Sweden on June 20.

Source: Reuters

