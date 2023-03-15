Logo
Sport

Austria to stay on Formula One calendar until 2027
Sport

Austria to stay on Formula One calendar until 2027

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 10, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action REUTERS/Florion Goga

15 Mar 2023 09:27PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 09:27PM)
Austria will continue to host Formula One until 2027 after signing a four-year contract extension, both sides said on Wednesday.

The Austrian Grand Prix returned to Formula One in 2014 and the last race of the current agreement was set to be held on July 2.

"The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement," Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Source: Reuters

