Austrian defender Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Leeds United's Maximilian Wober celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo

01 Aug 2023 01:08AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 02:09AM)
Austrian defender Maximilian Wober has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of 2023-24 season from English second-tier side Leeds United, both clubs said on Monday (Jul 31).

Leeds signed Wober in January on a 4-1/2 year deal from Red Bull Salzburg, where he arrived from La Liga club Sevilla in 2019.

The 25-year-old made nearly 20 appearances in all competitions for Leeds.

"(Max) is a player that doesn't shy away from responsibility," Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director for sport, told the club website.

"As a left-footer, he also is a great addition for us tactically, and can play both in central defence or at left-back."

Wober won the Austrian League and Cup double three times in a row since 2019-20.

He made his Austria debut in October 2017 in a 3-2 win over Serbia in 2018 World Cup qualifiers, winning 15 more caps since then.

Gladbach finished 10th in the German top-flight last season.

Source: Reuters

